Attala County native honored with academic achievement award

A college athlete from Attala County has been honored with an academic achievement award.

Ethel native Sidney Rone has been named a recipient of the Halbrook Award, presented annually to student-athletes at Mississippi’s public, private, two-and four-year postsecondary institutions.

Rone, a softball player at East Central Community College, posted a .268 batting average and 18 RBIs during her two-year tenure at ECCC. Academically, she earned Distinguished MACCC All-State and First Team NJCAA All-Academic honors both years.

The Halbrook Award for Academic Achievement Among Athletes was established in 1984 as a result of the passage of House Concurrent Resolution No. 88. The awards program is made possible through endowments from former Rep. David M. Halbrook of Belzoni and his brothers, John C. and James G. Halbrook of Belzoni and J.A. Halbrook of Beaumont, Texas, in honor of their parents, John C. and Ernestine McCall Halbrook.

