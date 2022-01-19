Attala County native one of 8 MS State football newcomers already on campus

Image: Twitter.com/@percylewis14

An Attala County native has officially transferred to Mississippi State to continue his football career.

Percy Lewis is one of eight new Bulldogs to enroll in spring classes at Mississippi State.

Lewis, a graduate of McAdams High School, spent the last two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

He is rated as the No. 2 junior college prospect in the country and is expected to compete for a starting position on the Bulldog’s offensive line.

As an enrollee for the current semester, Lewis will be eligible to participate in spring practice for head coach Mike Leach’s squad.

