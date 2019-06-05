Attala County native to be inducted into MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Attala County native, and Ethel High School graduate, Junior Graham has been announced as a 2019 inductee in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

Graham, currently the head coach at Winona Christian School, has been a staple in the Mississippi high school coaching ranks for over 30 years.

He served as athletic director and head coach at Weir High School from 2000 – 2007. During his tenure with the Lions he won the 2003 1A MHSAA state championship, three North State Championships, and four region championships.

Additional head coaching stops for Graham include Eupora High School (2007 – 2014) and Winston Academy (2015).

In addition to coaching, Graham served the town of McCool as an alderman for seven years.

“I am just extremely humbled by the honor and very gracious to Attala County for being my home and place where my roots started,” Graham told Breezy News. “The blue collar roots established there have led to this milestone in my coaching career.”

Other inductees in the MAC Class of 2019 Hall of Fame are Ken Bramlett, Geary Jackson, M.C. Miller, and Kenny Robinson.

Hall of Fame inductees, Coaches of the Year, and Service Award recipients will be honored at a banquet Friday, June 21 at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson.

For more information, visit www.mscoaches.com.

Picture: Mississippi Association of Coaches Facebook