HomeAttalaAttala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

by

A couple of Attala County natives will play in the Mississippi State spring football game Saturday.

Antonio Harmon and Percy Lewis are both expected to get playing time in the annual Maroon-White Game.

During the spring season, Harmon, the former Kosciusko Whippet, has made the transition to tight end under new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

As a redshirt-sophmore last season, Harmon saw playing time at wide-receiver in five games, with most of his receptions coming in the season opener against Memphis.

While the rosters for the squads haven’t been announced, former McAdams Bulldog Lewis is expected to be a starter on the offensive line.

Kickoff for the Maroon-White Game is set for noon Saturday.

The radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Bulldogs Sports Network.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Loaded Truck Overturn on Hwy 35 in Attala Thursday

Thursday Kosciusko softball game rescheduled for Friday

Many Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

Kosciusko Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Felony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake

Attala County native hired as McAdams basketball coach