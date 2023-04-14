Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

A couple of Attala County natives will play in the Mississippi State spring football game Saturday.

Antonio Harmon and Percy Lewis are both expected to get playing time in the annual Maroon-White Game.

During the spring season, Harmon, the former Kosciusko Whippet, has made the transition to tight end under new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

As a redshirt-sophmore last season, Harmon saw playing time at wide-receiver in five games, with most of his receptions coming in the season opener against Memphis.

While the rosters for the squads haven’t been announced, former McAdams Bulldog Lewis is expected to be a starter on the offensive line.

Kickoff for the Maroon-White Game is set for noon Saturday.

The radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Bulldogs Sports Network.