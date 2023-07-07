HomeAttalaAttala County poll worker training schedule

Attala County poll worker training schedule

This is the training schedule for poll workers for the upcoming Aug. 8 Democratic and Republican Primary elections.

For more information, call the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1471.

Democratic Poll worker training schedule:

Beat I – South Central, Williamsville –July 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Beat II – North East, McCool, Liberty Chapel & Berea – July 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Beat III – North West, North Central, Carmack, Possumneck,  Hesterville – July 20 at 9:00 a.m.

Beat IV – South West, Newport, Sallis,  McAdams – July 20 at 1:00 p.m.

Beat V – East, Providence, Zama, Thompson,  Ethel – July 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Republican Poll worker training schedule:

Beat I – South Central, Williamsville – July 24  at 9:00 a.m.

Beat II – North East, McCool, Liberty Chapel, Berea – July 24  at 9:00 a.m.

Beat III – North West, North Central, Carmack, Possumneck, Hesterville – July 24 at 1:00 p.m.

Beat IV – South West, Newport, Sallis, McAdams – July 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Beat V – East, Providence, Zama, Thompson, Ethel – July 25 at 1:00 p.m.

 

