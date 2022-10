The dates and times for Attala County pollworker training for the Nov. 8 election have been set.

Dates and times for training are:

District 1: Oct. 24 – 9:00 am

District 2: Oct. 24 – 1:00 pm

District 3: Oct. 25 – 9:00 am

District 4: Oct. 25 – 1:00 pm

District 5: Oct. 26 – 9:00 am

For more information, contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 662-289-1471.