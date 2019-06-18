Attala County Republican and Democratic sample ballots for August primary election

Before you head to the polls to vote in the August 6 Democratic and Republican Primary elections, take a look at the sample ballots provided to Breezy News by Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher.

State races on the ballot will include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and several others.

Locally, voters will vote in elections for county supervisor, chancery clerk, sheriff, constable, and justice court judge.

Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Republican Primary Sample Ballot

Democratic Primary Sample Ballot