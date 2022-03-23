Attala County residents with damage from storms can self-report to MEMA

Any Attala County residents that had damage from Tuesday’s storms can self-report that damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

EMA Director Danny Townsend said he and crews are out assessing damage, but they might miss something that’s deep onto someone’s property.

For instances like this, the property owner can go to the MEMA website to report the damage themselves.

Anyone filing a report will have to list name, address, and description of the damage.

There is also a way to upload pictures of property damage.

The Attala County self-report page can be found HERE.