Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher has provided Breezy News with a sample ballot for the upcoming general election.

The ballot includes national races for President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District.

Voters will also vote on the new proposed Mississippi state flag and Initiative 65.

Click here to view the complete 2020 Election Sample Ballot.

The 2020 general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.