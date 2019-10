Before you head to the polls to vote in the Nov. 5 election, take a look at the sample ballot provided to Breezy News by Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher.

Statewide races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

Local races include Attala County Chancery Clerk, Attala County District East Constable, and Attala County Supervisor Districts one, three, and five.

2019 Attala County General Election Sample Ballot