Attala County sample ballots for Aug. 27 runoff election

Before you head to the polls to vote in the August 27 Democratic and Republican runoff elections, take a look at the sample ballots provided to Breezy News by Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher.

Races on the Republican ballot include state runoffs for governor, attorney general, and northern district transportation commissioner.

Races on the Democratic ballot include local runoffs for chancery clerk, sheriff, constable (east) and supervisor.

Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

2019 Attala County Runoff Sample Ballot