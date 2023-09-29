Attala County School District Achieves “A” Rating in 2022-2023 Mississippi Accountability Scores

Attala County Schools District Superintendent Kyle Hammond released the following statement to media:

The Attala County School District is proud to announce its exceptional achievement in the 2022-2023 Mississippi Accountability Scores. Thanks to the hard work and unwavering dedication of our remarkable community, we have achieved an “A” rating, a testament to our commitment to excellence in education.

This significant milestone reflects the collaborative effort of our community members, parents, teachers, administrators, and students. Each group has played a crucial role in our district’s success.

Students: Our students have demonstrated unwavering determination and a thirst for knowledge. Their resilience and dedication to learning have been key factors in reaching this milestone. We applaud their academic achievements and personal growth.

Teachers and Administrators: The educators and administrators within our district have been the driving force behind our success. Their innovative teaching methods, dedication to student well-being, and tireless efforts have laid the foundation for excellence.

Parents and Guardians: The support and active involvement of parents and guardians in their children’s education have been invaluable. Their partnership with our schools and encouragement at home have made a significant impact on our students’ achievements.

Community Members: The Attala County community’s unwavering belief in the value of education and continuous support for our district have been instrumental. Their trust and engagement have propelled us forward, creating a sense of unity within our community.

This achievement is a testament to our shared vision, hard work, and dedication to providing the best possible education for our students. It underscores our commitment to nurturing young minds, fostering a culture of learning, and preparing our students for a bright future.

As we celebrate this remarkable accomplishment, we understand that our journey continues. Together, we will sustain this excellence and reach even greater heights in the future. Our commitment to our students’ success remains unwavering.

The Attala County School District thanks each member of our community for their dedication and support. We look forward to continuing our journey of educational excellence, providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in a changing world.

Kyle Hammond

Superintendent

Attala County School District