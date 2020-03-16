Attala County School District announces meal distribution plan during closure

Attala County School District has announced that it will provide pre-packaged reimbursable meals to students during the school closure.

Meals will be available for students 18-years-old or younger.

Staff members will be onsite to pass out the meals using as limited contact as possible.

Officials recommend driving to the kitchen door or the back door of the school’s cafeteria and remaining in your vehicle.

The distribution sites will be Ethel Attendance Center, Long Creek Elementary School, and McAdams Attendance Center.

Pickup times will be 10:30 am – 1:00 pm.