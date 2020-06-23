Attala County School District announces plans for fall school year

Students of the Attala County School District will start back to school on Aug. 7, 2020, on a traditional schedule that follows the safety guidelines set forth by the state’s government and health officials.

All athletic events and schedules will be determined by the Mississippi High School Athletic Association at a later time.

In an effort to provide all students and staff with the safest learning environment possible, the district has developed a “Back to School Plan” outlining the specific safety measures that will be implemented.

The plan will be approved by the school board on Monday, June 29.

Parents will have the option to continue distance learning if they are not comfortable sending their child back to school.