Attala County School District campuses to close

All Attala County School campuses will be closed beginning April 6 through April 20 in compliance with the executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place by Governor Tate Reeves.

In the past weeks, schools have provided students and parents with an ample amount of school work via student packets and online resources that may be utilized through April 20.

The schools will continue to send additional educational resources and announcements through text messages and social media.

Student packet pick up will resume after the executive order is lifted.

Parents may text or email their child’s principal and/or teachers with any questions or concerns.