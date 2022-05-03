HomeAttalaAttala County School District Community Engagement Council meeting set for May 12

Attala County School District Community Engagement Council meeting set for May 12

Attala County School District

The Attala County School District Community Engagement Council invites the public to attend their next meeting on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAdams High School Cafeteria.

The Community Engagement Councils are intended to be community-based and independent.

The councils are charged with the duty and responsibility to build strong, healthy communities. In order to build strong, healthy communities it is necessary, among other things, to create a quality public education delivered to students in healthy schools that are accessible to all children, regardless of race, class, status, gender or disability.

For more information, contact Leslie Dees at 662-251-0802 or any committee member.

