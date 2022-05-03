Attala County School District Gives Honors

The Attala County School District had an awards ceremony recognizing and honoring the District’s Parent, Teacher, and Administrator of the Year as well as each school’s Parent and Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Amy Price has been named the Attala County School District Teacher of the Year. Pictured: Mrs. Lorean Kilbert and Superintendent Kyle Hammond

Mr. Tony Holder – Attala County School District Administrator of the Year

Mrs. Georgia Stewart – Attala County School District Parent of the Year

Mrs. Lena Guyton – Long Creek Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Josie Bain – Greenlee Teacher of the Year

Mr. Carl Hathorn – McAdams Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Amy Price – Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Mollye Moudy – Ethel Teacher of the Year

Mr. Phillip Fancher – Ethel Parent of the Year

Mrs. Georgia Stewart – Long Creek Parent of the Year

Mrs. Machelle Mallett – McAdams Parent of the Year

Mrs. Michelle Dees – Greenlee Parent of the Year

Superintendent Kyle Hammond received special recognition on behalf of the Attala County School District. Pictured with wife: Michelle Hammond