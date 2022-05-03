Attala County School District Gives Honors

The Attala County School District had an awards ceremony recognizing and honoring the District’s Parent, Teacher, and Administrator of the Year as well as each school’s Parent and Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Amy Price has been named the Attala County School District Teacher of the Year. Pictured: Mrs. Lorean Kilbert and Superintendent Kyle Hammond
Mr. Tony Holder – Attala County School District Administrator of the Year
Mrs. Georgia Stewart – Attala County School District Parent of the Year
Mrs. Lena Guyton – Long Creek Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Josie Bain – Greenlee Teacher of the Year
Mr. Carl Hathorn – McAdams Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Amy Price – Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Mollye Moudy – Ethel Teacher of the Year
Mr. Phillip Fancher – Ethel Parent of the Year
Mrs. Georgia Stewart – Long Creek Parent of the Year
Mrs. Machelle Mallett – McAdams Parent of the Year
Mrs. Michelle Dees – Greenlee Parent of the Year
Superintendent Kyle Hammond received special recognition on behalf of the Attala County School District. Pictured with wife: Michelle Hammond