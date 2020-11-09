Attala County School District goes virtual for 2 weeks

The Attala County School District will be virtual for the next two weeks.

The following letter was sent Sunday by district Superintendent Kyle Hammond:

Due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the community and out of an abundance of caution, Greenlee Elementary School and Ethel High School will transition to virtual learning on Monday, November 9, 2020 through November 20, 2020. Teachers will report to school as normal. For the students who need devices for virtual learning, parents will be notified concerning the pickup of those devices. Thank you for understanding as we work together in keeping our students, staff and community safe. Thank you, Kyle Hammond, Superintendent

It was announced Friday that Long Creek and McAdams would also be going virtual for two weeks after cases were confirmed at both schools.