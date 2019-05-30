Attala County School District hires new superintendent

The Attala County School District has hired a new superintendent.

School board members tell Breezy News that Kyle Hammond will take over as the superintendent beginning in January of 2020.

Current Attala County Superintendent Bryan Weaver will continue to serve in the position through December.

The Attala County Superintendent position was one of many throughout the state that was still chosen by an election process.

However, Senate Bill 2438, passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2016, requires all school superintendents to be appointed beginning this year.

Hammond formerly served as the assistant superintendent for the Louisville School District. He also previously served as principal for schools in Lousiville and Starkville and Vocational Director at Newton Public Schools.