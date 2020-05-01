Attala County School District home internet survey

The Attala County School District is asking all families in the district to complete an important online survey concerning home digital access.



The purpose of the survey is to identify the barriers the community has with connecting students to digital learning offered by the schools through the internet.

The survey results will be sent to Mississippi Department of Education and used to shape state policy to address the internet connectivity challenges across the state.

The survey should be completed by Friday, May 8

Link: Family Digital Learning Readiness Survey