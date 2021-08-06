Attala County School District issues mask mandate

The Attala County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and staff.

The following message was posted to the district Twitter account:

Due to the rise in COVID-19 case numbers, all students and staff are required to wear mask. The requirement is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. Thank you for understanding. — Attala County School District (@AttalaCoSchools) August 6, 2021

Additionally, the district sent out the following text to parents tonight:

“The school board has just mandated the wearing of masks for all students and employees. Please be sure your child has a mask on when they come to school tomorrow.”

Classes in the district resume on Friday.