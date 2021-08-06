Home » Attala » Attala County School District issues mask mandate

Attala County School District issues mask mandate

The Attala County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and staff.

The following message was posted to the district Twitter account:

Additionally, the district sent out the following text to parents tonight:

“The school board has just mandated the wearing of masks for all students and employees. Please be sure your child has a mask on when they come to school tomorrow.”

Classes in the district resume on Friday.

