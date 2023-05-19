Attala County School District Ranks Third in the State for the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment

The Attala County School District is one out of seven districts statewide to have 90% or more of 3 grade students to meet the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA) requirements.

The Mississippi Department of Education announced that 76.3% of third graders across the state passed the initial administration of the third-grade reading assessment given this spring for the 2022-2023 school year.

Overall, the Attala County School District 3rd graders have a 93% passing rate.

Greenlee Elementary has 93.8% passing rate and Long Creek Elementary has 92.0% passing rate.

The district ranked 3rd highest in the State of Mississippi.