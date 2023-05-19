HomeAttalaAttala County School District Ranks Third in the State for the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment

Attala County School District Ranks Third in the State for the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment

The Attala County School District is one out of seven districts statewide to have 90% or more of 3 grade students to meet the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA) requirements.

The Mississippi Department of Education announced that 76.3% of third graders across the state passed the initial administration of the third-grade reading assessment given this spring for the 2022-2023 school year.

Overall, the Attala County School District 3rd graders have a 93% passing rate.

Greenlee Elementary has 93.8% passing rate and Long Creek Elementary has 92.0% passing rate.

The district ranked 3rd highest in the State of Mississippi.

 

