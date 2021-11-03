Attala County School District rescinds mask mandate

The Attala County School District has made changes to its mask guidelines.

The school district released the following statement Tuesday night:

"The Attala County School Board has updated the mask guidelines. Masks are highly encouraged inside the school building, but no longer mandated. All school bus riders and drivers are required to wear masks while on the bus."