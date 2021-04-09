Attala County School District superintendent to retire at the end of the year

Attala County School District Superintendent Kyle Hammond will retire at the end of the school year.

The following statement was sent to Breezy News from the the Attala County School Board:

“The Attala County School Board met April 8th and accepted the resignation of Superintendent Kyle Hammond effective June 30, 2021. He will be retiring from public school education after 27 years of service. Mr. Hammond conveyed his appreciation to the district’s faculty and staff for their dedication to our students. He further stated that it has been an honor to serve this school district.”

Hammond has served as the district’s superintendent since January 2020.

He was the first superintendent to be hired, as the position was previously an elected office.