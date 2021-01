Pre-registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten classes at Greenlee and Long Creek Elementary Schools will begin Monday, Feb. 22.

Pre-K students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1.

Documents required for registration include:

Birth certificate

Social Security Card

Two proofs of residence

Completed shot record

For more information, contact Greenlee Elementary at (662) 674-5263 or Long Creek Elementary at (662) 289-1630.