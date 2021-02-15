Attala County Schools announce virtual day for Tuesday

Due to the ongoing winter storm, the Attala County School District has announced that Tuesday will be a virtual day.
The district said in a Tweet that Wednesday may also be a virtual day, but will wait until tomorrow to make a decision.
See the complete release below.
We will do a virtual day tomorrow due to the winter storm and hazardous driving conditions. May have to do virtual on Wednesday as well. We will make a decision on Tuesday around noon tomorrow. All employees will work virtually tomorrow. Stay safe and stay warm. 🥶
— Attala County School District (@AttalaCoSchools) February 15, 2021