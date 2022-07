The Attala County School District will have its Back-to-School night Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Each school in the district will host its own event that night.

The complete schedule can be viewed below.

Back-to-School Night Schedule:

Greenlee Elementary: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Long Creek Elementary: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Ethel High School: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

McAdams High School: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The first day of school for the district is Friday, Aug. 5.