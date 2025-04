The Attala County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has been awarded a $56,000 grant through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Office of Homeland Security.

According to ACSO, the funding is aimed at enhancing the county’s ability to prevent and respond to terrorist threats and natural disasters.

The grant has been used to purchase ACSO’s new K9 unit, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Deputy Lucas Smith.