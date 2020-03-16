Attala County SO searching for wanted person

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the location of Elizabeth Cain.

Cain has a bench warrant in Attala County Circuit Court on felony charges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts urged to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.

You can also contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556 and all information will be confidential.