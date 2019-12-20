Attala County student gifts Bibles to all of his classmates

A student at Greenlee Elementary is gifting Bibles to all of his classmates this Christmas.

Tripp Pender spent Friday morning passing out bibles to the entire 6th grade class.

This was a project Tripp thought up on his own, telling his family that if he had to bring a gift to his school party, that he would want to bring a Bible for everyone.

His mother Evelyn helped him start a Facebook fundraising campaign to help raise the money needed to purchase the Bibles.

Evelyn said that some people wanting to donate even brought money to her while she was working.

Those that didn’t give money, donated in different ways. A doctor from Kosciusko and a dentist from Louisville combined to donate over 130 Bibles.

All in all the fundraising campaign brought in over $2,000.

That was not only enough to buy the Bibles for Tripp’s class, but for every student and faculty member at Greenlee Elementary and Ethel High School.

In addition to passing out to all 6th graders, Tripp gave out Bibles Friday to the entire 4th grade class and Grenlee faculty.

The rest of the Bibles, which will be age appropriate for each class, will be delivered after Christmas.