Attala County students named to Holmes CC President/Dean’s List

Several local students have been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists at Holmes Community College.

To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 while a Dean’s List student must have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.69.

President’s List:

Ethel: Chloe Clark, Ashlyn Holly, Kiera McCain, Michael McKinley

Chloe Clark, Ashlyn Holly, Kiera McCain, Michael McKinley Kosciusko: Amberlee Adams, Tara Adams, Luther Bell, Channing Blair, Ja’Laycia Brown, Logan Burchfield, Bret Burnley, Skyler Busbea, Preston Cockrell, John Ellingburg, Jazmin Gates, Madalyn Gilmore, Britton Grace, Angela Holman, Anna Hutchinson, Makala Hutchison, Marley Kelley, Alexis McBride, Jon McCown, Bailey McRae, Hayden Mitchell, Parker Morgan, WJ Myrick, Karyme Peralta, Loftin Price, Georgia Reeves, Alma Rodriguez, Peyton Rushton, Makenzie Ryals, David Salers, Kurt Shaw, Drayton Spell, Victoria Steward, Jeffrey White, Chelsea Willhite, Kiarra Woodard, Cordarius Cork, Evan Miles, Jonathan Parker

Amberlee Adams, Tara Adams, Luther Bell, Channing Blair, Ja’Laycia Brown, Logan Burchfield, Bret Burnley, Skyler Busbea, Preston Cockrell, John Ellingburg, Jazmin Gates, Madalyn Gilmore, Britton Grace, Angela Holman, Anna Hutchinson, Makala Hutchison, Marley Kelley, Alexis McBride, Jon McCown, Bailey McRae, Hayden Mitchell, Parker Morgan, WJ Myrick, Karyme Peralta, Loftin Price, Georgia Reeves, Alma Rodriguez, Peyton Rushton, Makenzie Ryals, David Salers, Kurt Shaw, Drayton Spell, Victoria Steward, Jeffrey White, Chelsea Willhite, Kiarra Woodard, Cordarius Cork, Evan Miles, Jonathan Parker McCool: Nathan Cagle, Tyler Sloan

Dean’s List:

Ethel: Alexis Bain, Kamrie Upchurch, Christina Voisin

Alexis Bain, Kamrie Upchurch, Christina Voisin Kosciusko: Zachery Kinney, Alyssa Allbritton, Justin Belk, Kedydra Brooks, Devin Gentry, Jada Gilmore, Sarah Henderson, Abby Holmes, Carrie Jones, Katie Lawrence, Dustin Lowe, Adyson Mann, Brian McBride,

Delaney McKinnon, Zachary Rawson, Cailyn Russell, Gabriella Taylor, Avery Terrell, Wanda Turnbo, Albertina Veasley, Josie White, Rejohn Toten, Lorena Orduna

Zachery Kinney, Alyssa Allbritton, Justin Belk, Kedydra Brooks, Devin Gentry, Jada Gilmore, Sarah Henderson, Abby Holmes, Carrie Jones, Katie Lawrence, Dustin Lowe, Adyson Mann, Brian McBride, Delaney McKinnon, Zachary Rawson, Cailyn Russell, Gabriella Taylor, Avery Terrell, Wanda Turnbo, Albertina Veasley, Josie White, Rejohn Toten, Lorena Orduna McCool: Samantha Hunt-Bevis



Samantha Hunt-Bevis Sallis: Madison Adcock, Kasey Avent, Anastasia Boston, Yernita Parham

The complete list can be viewed here.