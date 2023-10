The Attala County Super Bowl, the annual football game between Ethel and McAdams, will now be played Thursday, Oct. 12.

The game was moved to coincide with Fall Break for the schools.

Thursday’s game will be the 71st meeting between the Bulldogs and Tigers.

In the last ten on-field meetings, the series is tied at 5-5. However, Ethel leads the overall series 38-31-1.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will kickoff at 7:00 pm in McAdams.