Attala County Supervisors appoint new board president (video)

The Attala County Board of Supervisors named a new president and vice-president Monday morning during the first meeting of 2020.

The board appointed Steven Goss (District 3) as board president and Tim Pinkard (District 5) as vice-president.

Christian Gardner and Scott Pickle were also re-appointed by the board to serve as County/State-Aid Engineer and Board Attorney, respectively.

The board also appointed Kimberly Cuny as deputy coroner.

This meeting was also the first official meeting for new supervisors Bill Joe Coffee (District 2) and Willie Perteet (District 4) and Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey.

During the meeting, the board also approved the second quarter budget for the Attala County Sheriff and Tax Collector offices and received bids for the county depository.

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21.