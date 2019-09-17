Attala County Supervisors approve purchase of new firetrucks

Attala County is getting five new firetrucks.
During Monday’s meeting, the board of supervisors approved the purchase of the five (3 engines and 2 tankers) trucks at a total cost of $1,225,431. The motion passed pending the approval of District Two Supervisor Charles Fancher, who was absent from the meeting.
Emergency management director Danny Townsend said the county will get back over $200,000 of that money from the state.
Townsend said the trucks could take as long 365 days to be delivered.
Other business covered during Monday’s meeting:
- The board finalized a completion order on bridge LSBP-04(19) in District 5.
- The board heard a proposal from representatives with FirstNet Authority, a wireless and date network carrier for first responders.
- The board approved a motion to replace the sign at the Attala County Coliseum.
- The board approved a school bus turn-around for AJ Johnson.