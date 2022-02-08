Attala County supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

Attala County is getting some new voting machines.

The Board of Supervisors voted Monday to purchase the new machines.

According to Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey, each voting precinct will get one of the new DS200 Scanner and Tabulator.

“These new machines will run a new software program and will allow the county to move to using paper ballots instead of the current touch screen machine,” Casey said.

The current machines were bought in 2005 and there was a need to upgrade in order to run the new software.

It was mentioned during Monday’s meeting that the new machines should be delivered in six weeks, at which point election commissioners will begin learning how to operate them.