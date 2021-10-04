Attala County supervisors contribute money to Kosy Lights project

The Attala County Board of Supervisors has contributed money to the Kosy Lights project.

During Monday’s meeting, the board voted to contributed $2,000 to the annual holiday decorations budget.

Kosy Lights is a project of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to fully decorate the square with Christmas lights and other decorations.

The City of Kosciusko and Kosciusko Water & Light also donate to Kosy Lights.

Anyone that wants to donate money or volunteer to help with setting up the lights in November, can contact Pati Edwards at the KAP office (662-289-2981).

Other business covered during Monday’s board meeting: