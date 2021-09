Attala County Supervisors set date for public hearing

The Attala County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing during Monday’s board meeting.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9:00 am.

During the hearing, the board will discuss ongoing renovations at the Attala County Courthouse.

The official announcement is as follows:

Attala County, MISSISSIPPI WILL HOLD A SECOND PUBLIC HEARING ON October 12, 2021 AT 9:00 A.M. IN THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ROOM, 230 WEST WASHINGTON STREET, KOSCIUSKO MISSISSIPPI IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATIONS ESTABLISHED BY THE MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY’S CDBG PROGRAM. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO INFORM THE PUBLIC AS TO THE STATUS OF THE COUNTY’S CDBG PUBLIC FACILITIES PROJECT NUMBER 1136-19-114-PF-01 FOR ADA IMPROVEMENTS TO THE ATTALA COUNTY COURTHOUSE

THERE WILL ALSO BE A PUBLIC HEARING TO EDUCATE AND INFORM RESIDENTS ABOUT FEDERAL FAIR HOUSING POLICIES AND LAWS. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND, PARTICULARLY THOSE PERSONS DIRECTLY BENEFITTING FROM THE PROJECT AND THOSE CITIZENS INTERESTED IN OBTAINING MORE INFORMATION REGARDING FAIR HOUSING LAWS.

