Attala County teen charged in connection with Holmes County murder

Two more young men have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Gulf Coast man found dead on June 2 in central Mississippi.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells local news outlets that 15-year-old Akarion Johnson of Attala County and 18-year-old Brock Banks Jr. of Durant have been arrested and both charged as adults.

They’re the latest suspects arrested in the death of 26-year-old Kyle Craig of Ocean Springs.

Relatives found Craig shot dead at the side of a road near the town of West after he drove north to buy an ATV.

Arrested and charged with capital murder earlier were 17-year-old Parveion Harris, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving. (AP)

