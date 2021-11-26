Attala County-Thankful for First Responders Working on Thanksgiving Day

1:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting multiple people fighting in a parking lot on North Natchez Street.

2:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received another call reporting people fighting in a parking lot on North Natchez Street.

10:16 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 3011.

10:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a possible trespasser at a residence on Poplar Street.

8:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver traveling on North Huntington Street driving recklessly.

8:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with rollover on Attala Road 4202. No major injuries were reported.

10:03 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with rollover on Attala Road 3057. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

10:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Attala Road 3011.

10:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received several calls reporting possible shots fired on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

10:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.