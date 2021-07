The Attala County Farmers Market is celebrating 10 years of service.

A celebration is planned for Saturday, July 31 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.

There will be a full day of events and activities to celebrate the historical occasion.

In addition to the usual food items for the sale, the market will have art and t-shirts for sale.

Local musicians will also be on hand all day providing entertainment.

For more information, call 662-739-3554.