The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee announces the 2020 Precinct Caucuses to be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Jason Niles Park in Kosciusko.

All precincts will meet in this one location.

Delegates and alternates elected from each voting precincts will then convene at the County Convention at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020.