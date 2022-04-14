Attala Deputies Busy With Storm Damage

Wednesday April 13th, 2022

8:08 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on HWY 16 North around 3 miles outside of the city. All lanes of traffic were blocked by the tree.

8:47 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122/Cagle Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

8:51 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a large tree down on HWY 14 West less than a mile from Longhorn’s Steakhouse in the Sallis area.

9:29 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a Tree down on Attala Road 5131/Center Road near Attala Road 5022.