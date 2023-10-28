Attala Deputies taking dope of the streets

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has made multiple drug arrests recently yielding nearly 20 grams of meth.

Attala Deputies performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle on Hwy 35 N on Saturday, October 21st. Deputies spoke with the driver of the vehicle who they say seemed to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Charles Smith-Walker, soon gave deputies a bag from his pocket containing approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine. Smith-Walker was arrested and transported to Leake County Correctional Facility.

ACSO made a second arrest on Wedneday, October 25th when deputies pulled a vehicle over in the parking lot of Renasant Bank on Hwy 12 for improper tag display. Two women in the vehicle apparently gave deputies conflicting stories, which raises suspicion. ACSO K9 alerted on the vehicle for drugs, and deputies discovered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine. The two women, Gina Porter and Debra Garcia, were arrested and transported to Leake County Correctional Facility.