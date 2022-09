Tuesday, September 27, 2022

7:49 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace near Attala Rd 2102 in the Ethel area. No injuries were reported.

5:24 p.m. – Officers responded to a reports of shots fired on or near Burdine. Arriving on the scene, officers found no evidence of trouble.

7:44 p.m. – Fire trucks responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 2134. The fire was reported contained at 8:17.