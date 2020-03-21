Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend has provide BreezyNews with an update on the COVID-19 situation in Mississippi.
Townsend said he was on a conference call with several state agencies and officials Friday morning.
He said the governor will not be issuing a “shelter-at-home” order similar to one issued by the governors in California and New York. The governor is leaving decisions like that up to local governments.
Townsend went on to say that local stores are having problems keeping shelves stocked due to “panic buying.” He assured that the suppliers have plenty of inventory and there would not be a shortage of goods or gas. So he asked that shoppers continue to only buy what they need.
Another topic Townsend stressed was for people to remember to call before going visiting a medical clinic. Anyone who thinks they have Coronavirus should call and speak to their primary care provider and they will be told what steps to take next.
Finally, Townsend recommended that people stay out of public places if at all possible and to follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining 6-feet away from each other at all times.
As of this report, there are 80 confirmed cases of the virus in Mississippi, but that number is expected to continue to rise as more and more test results come in.
4 thoughts on “Attala Emergency Management gives update on COVID-19 situation”
Millicent McChristion says:
So if you’ve been exposed to the virus and they tell you to go home for a certain amount of weeks, can you still get it why not test that person
Millicent McChristion says:
I’ve been exposed to corona virus someone at job was positive so they sent us all home why they didn’t test us
Michael B says:
Mae,
I’m sure this is a stressful situation for you. [First, a disclaimer, I’m not a healthcare professional simply a layperson that has had some minimal training in the past.] As for the test, unfortunately the U.S. chose a path that did not focus on testing, likewise the U.S. chose to develop their own test instead of using other tests that were developed in other location. So, currently tests are rations.
You may feel you are being treated arbitrarily, but there have been protocols developed that weights risk of greater harm to you or society, and weights this with the limited number of resources that can be used to help. It’s all a trade off , and again, I’m sorry for I know this does not bring you comfort. That no amount of explanation will.
Located here : https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/public-health-management-decision-making.pdf is one of the division making flowcharts of how they (very impersonally) manage your case.
There is another chart like this for when you should be tested. It has a similar flow. I’m sorry I can’t find it at the moment.
Again, I know this does not comfort you I wish I knew what to say and how to give you better answers. The only thing I can offer is that I don’t think you feel through the cracks, but the current guidelines in place they use makes it seem as you’ve been abandoned.
Posting here allowed me and others to see your plight. You are in our thoughts. I hope you stay well.
Michael
Stay safe everyone says:
This is only my opinion which doesn’t make it right:they want you to show some kind of signs before testing. That way a much needed test is there for someone that shows signs and a valuable test isn’t wasted We all could panic and want to be tested just because the virus exists, then what happens when supplies run short. Remember if testing positive they are going to tell you to self isolate yourself and get plenty of rest, they aren’t giving you meds. Again this is just my thoughts. In any event, stay safe.