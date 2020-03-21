Attala Emergency Management gives update on COVID-19 situation

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend has provide BreezyNews with an update on the COVID-19 situation in Mississippi.

Townsend said he was on a conference call with several state agencies and officials Friday morning.

He said the governor will not be issuing a “shelter-at-home” order similar to one issued by the governors in California and New York. The governor is leaving decisions like that up to local governments.

Townsend went on to say that local stores are having problems keeping shelves stocked due to “panic buying.” He assured that the suppliers have plenty of inventory and there would not be a shortage of goods or gas. So he asked that shoppers continue to only buy what they need.

Another topic Townsend stressed was for people to remember to call before going visiting a medical clinic. Anyone who thinks they have Coronavirus should call and speak to their primary care provider and they will be told what steps to take next.

Finally, Townsend recommended that people stay out of public places if at all possible and to follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining 6-feet away from each other at all times.

As of this report, there are 80 confirmed cases of the virus in Mississippi, but that number is expected to continue to rise as more and more test results come in.