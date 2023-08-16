HomeLocalAttala Eye Opens Its Doors

Attala Eye Opens Its Doors

by

Sallis native Dr. Lauren Robertson Eaton purchased longstanding Kosciusko business Cochran Optical in June and renamed it Attala Eye. The newly renovated clinic officially opened its doors on August 7, 2023.

Cochran Optical was started over 35 years ago by Gary and Leigh Cochran. The Cochrans built a reputation of treating their customers like family and providing a superior product and experience at an affordable cost.

Dr. Eaton wants to continue their legacy of providing that same service and experience for many years to come.  Gary and Leigh Cochran will continue to serve as opticians for Attala Eye.

Attala Eye is equipped to offer full service eye care to patients. In addition to the sale of prescription eyewear and contact lenses, Attala Eye will now provide comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fits, and the diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

Dr. Eaton graduated from Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology before earning her Doctorate of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She gained clinical experience as an associate in private practices in the Jackson metro area for twelve years before pursuing the goal of opening her own practice.

She looks forward to serving her hometown community by caring for one of our most precious assets, the ability to see.

The clinic is located at 118 W. North Street in Kosciusko.  For questions or appointments, please contact them at (662) 289-9581 or visit their website: www.attalaeye.com.

