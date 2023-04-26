Attala Fire and Rescued Dispatched to a Pond in Sallis

Approximately 3:45pm on Tuesday, Attala County Fire, Sheriff’s department, and EMS were dispatched to a pond behind Dollar General in Sallis with a possible drowning. When emergency officials arrived, an adult male was found unresponsive. Upon further investigation, the victim died of natural causes.
