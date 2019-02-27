Attala Firefighters Respond to House Fire

At 8:37 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a house trailer fire on Attala Road 5238 in Ethel.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was smoke showing from the exterior of the home.

Upon entry into the structure firefighters found flames above the stove in a microwave and vent-a-hood that had also spread into the cabinets.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the kitchen area.

According to Captain Tim Cox, the fire may have started in the vent-a-hood causing moderate fire damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the home.. The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.

All units cleared the scene at 9:57 pm.

No injuries were reported.