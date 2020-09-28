Attala: Free Covid-19 Testing for Teachers, School Staff, Nurses, and Childcare Facility Workers Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Attala County today. Testing is now expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the Mississippi Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Neshoba County Health Department.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Phone: 662-289-2351