Monday News

4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour.

12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on the Trace for a car hitting a tree.

12:31 p.m. – An officer was requested to a building on Attala Road 3024 for a report of a break in.